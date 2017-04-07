11-Year-Old Hangs Himself after Girlfriend Fakes Suicide in Alleged - Prank'
A juvenile was charged on Thursday after an alleged social media prank in which a Michigan teen faked her own suicide, leading her 11-year-old boyfriend to take his own life, according to reports. Tysen Benz hanged himself after receiving texts and reading social media posts that said his 13-year-old girlfriend had committed suicide, his mother, Katrina Goss, told the Associated Press .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Marquette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|dennis
|15
|Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Field of Dreams
|1
|Sawyer housing (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rider
|4
|lookin for some old friends (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|rider
|6
|Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13)
|Jul '16
|da yooperest yoop...
|13
|Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13)
|Dec '15
|Friend
|4
|The white hurricane, heavy snow and record heat (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marquette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC