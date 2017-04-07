11-Year-Old Hangs Himself after Girlfriend Fakes Suicide in Alleged - Prank'

A juvenile was charged on Thursday after an alleged social media prank in which a Michigan teen faked her own suicide, leading her 11-year-old boyfriend to take his own life, according to reports. Tysen Benz hanged himself after receiving texts and reading social media posts that said his 13-year-old girlfriend had committed suicide, his mother, Katrina Goss, told the Associated Press .

