Pacific air fueled warm February here
Highs of 58 degrees on Feb. 17 and Feb. 19 pushed the monthly average temperature to 22.3 degrees, according to Kevin Crupi, of the National Weather Service office in Marquette. A 9.1-inch snowfall on Feb. 7-8 set a record for that 24-hour period, according to the NWS.
