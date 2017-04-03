Costco to open 1st store in the U.P.
The membership warehouse chain has signed a lease for 18.3 acres along Brickyard Road in Marquette, according to Colliers International, which represented Costco in the deal. "Construction will commence immediately with the opening planned for the early fourth quarter of 2017," according to a statement by the Southfield-based real estate company.
