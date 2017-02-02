Northwoods thaw ends after a warm month

There's more bitter cold temperatures and some sunshine in the forecast. Saturday, with a high of 24 forecast, should be ideal for the snowshoe hike from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning at Schomberg Park in Oma, along U.S. 51. January was much warmer than usual in Ironwood , with an average temperature of 16.8 degrees.

