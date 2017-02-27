Northern Michigan University alerts students to city crackdown on tree hammocks
In a letter, Northern Michigan University officials notified its students at the request of the City of Marquette that public safety officers would be increasing their enforcement of the city code ordinance related to "abuse or mutilation of public trees.' ' Tree hammocks are said be damaging trees in public areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Marquette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|dennis
|15
|Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library
|Sep '16
|Field of Dreams
|1
|Sawyer housing (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rider
|4
|lookin for some old friends (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|rider
|6
|Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13)
|Jul '16
|da yooperest yoop...
|13
|Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13)
|Dec '15
|Friend
|4
|The white hurricane, heavy snow and record heat (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marquette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC