Michigan Republican resigns after tweets about protesters
A Michigan Republican has resigned after causing outrage by suggesting that protesters at University of California, Berkeley, should be shot. Dan Adamini, secretary of the Marquette County GOP, told The Mining Journal of Marquette he stepped down so he isn't "a distraction and a hindrance to the work of the party."
