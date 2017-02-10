Kane brings skills to Boston's WHDH 7

Kane brings skills to Boston's WHDH 7

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning home to New England and working for the station that I grew up watching," said Eric Kane, Bedford Class of 2011. Shortly after graduation, the Bedford native took a job as a reporter, anchor, and producer at WLUC NBC/FOX 6 in Marquette, Mich.

