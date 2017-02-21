How a regular guy got a cult followin...

How a regular guy got a cult following and his face on a T-shirt

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: USA Today

How a regular guy got a cult following and his face on a T-shirt He has done nothing other than exist - and appear on a shirt with a silly look on his face. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lrNQAw Phil Pearce stands behind the counter at his store in Marquette in Marquette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marquette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13) Feb 14 dennis 15
News Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library Sep '16 Field of Dreams 1
Sawyer housing (Apr '16) Sep '16 rider 4
lookin for some old friends (Feb '11) Sep '16 rider 6
Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13) Jul '16 da yooperest yoop... 13
Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13) Dec '15 Friend 4
News The white hurricane, heavy snow and record heat (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Marquette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marquette Forum Now

Marquette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marquette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Marquette, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC