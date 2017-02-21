Blizzard to clog travel with up to a ...

Blizzard to clog travel with up to a foot of snow from Colorado to Michigan

Tuesday Feb 21

Less than 48 hours after record-challenging warmth, a storm will threaten part of the north-central United States with blizzard conditions prior to the end of the week. In some areas, temperatures will plunge 40 degrees Fahrenheit after peaking in the 60s and 70s at midweek.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Marquette County was issued at February 24 at 7:38AM EST

Marquette, MI

