Big-box stores can have their cake, a...

Big-box stores can have their cake, and eat it, too | Opinion

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: The Jersey Journal

At first glance, having a big-box chain store like Wal-Mart or Lowe's come into town would seem to be a beneficial thing. With the added jobs such stores promise, and the anticipated boost to the property tax base, it seems like a no-lose proposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marquette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wanting to relocate from Missouri (Mar '13) Feb 14 dennis 15
News Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library (Sep '16) Sep '16 Field of Dreams 1
Sawyer housing (Apr '16) Sep '16 rider 4
lookin for some old friends (Feb '11) Sep '16 rider 6
Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13) Jul '16 da yooperest yoop... 13
Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13) Dec '15 Friend 4
News The white hurricane, heavy snow and record heat (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Marquette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marquette Forum Now

Marquette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marquette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Marquette, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC