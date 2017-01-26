US Expansion Continues: My Place To Debut In Michigan In March 2017
The long anticipated opening of My Place Hotel- Marquette, MI will soon mark My Place's debut in the great state of Michigan!The four- story, 63-room economy extended stay hotel is conveniently located at 2383 US Highway 41 West, just a few minutes from the shores of Lake Superior. The hotel's location in the center of commerce for Marquette Township will provide guests with close proximity to Northern Michigan University, the Superior Dome and the Berry Events Center in addition to many dining, entertainment and retail options.
