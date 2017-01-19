Supplemental deer feeding permits iss...

Supplemental deer feeding permits issued across UP

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Globe

Although it has been a relatively mild winter and this week's thaw is taking a bite out of the snow cover, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is issuing deer feeding permits across the entire Upper Peninsula. The MDNR said Wednesday it is extending the permits from the north to the southern section of the U.P. The permits allow private citizens and sportsmen's groups in the U.P. to provide supplemental feed and are issued by local DNR wildlife biologists under certain provisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marquette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library Sep '16 Field of Dreams 1
Sawyer housing (Apr '16) Sep '16 rider 4
lookin for some old friends (Feb '11) Sep '16 rider 6
Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13) Jul '16 da yooperest yoop... 13
Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13) Dec '15 Friend 4
News The white hurricane, heavy snow and record heat (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sneaky Pete 2
unwanted neopets account (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
See all Marquette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marquette Forum Now

Marquette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marquette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Marquette, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,951 • Total comments across all topics: 278,079,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC