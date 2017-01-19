Supplemental deer feeding permits issued across UP

Although it has been a relatively mild winter and this week's thaw is taking a bite out of the snow cover, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is issuing deer feeding permits across the entire Upper Peninsula. The MDNR said Wednesday it is extending the permits from the north to the southern section of the U.P. The permits allow private citizens and sportsmen's groups in the U.P. to provide supplemental feed and are issued by local DNR wildlife biologists under certain provisions.

