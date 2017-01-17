Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointments to the Michigan...
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Victoria Leonhardt of Marquette as well as the reappointments of Justin Carlson of Negaunee and Susan Hornbogen of Marquette to the Michigan Iron Industry Museum Advisory Board.
