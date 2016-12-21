Snowmobile Trail #14 in Marquette Tow...

Snowmobile Trail #14 in Marquette Township to reopen

Wednesday

Thanks to the efforts of several local trail partners and cooperation of a key landowner, a segment of Snowmobile Trail #14 in Marquette Township soon will reopen to public use. The trail segment had been closed in recent months due to loss of land permissions.

