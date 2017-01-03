Monster waves, up to 27 feet, forecast for Great Lakes
Each and every Great Lake will have a wildly windy day or two this week, with waves expected to reach up to 27 feet in some areas. The National Weather Service issued gale warnings the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. Let's take a look at the specifics, like which areas will see the largest waves.
