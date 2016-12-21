MIOSHA and Skanska Closner Invite Med...

MIOSHA and Skanska Closner Invite Media to Marquette Hospital Partnership Signing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: State of Michigan

MIOSHA and Skanska Closner will formally partner on the construction of Marquette's new 265-bed hospital and adjoining medical office building to help all parties improve safety awareness with the goal of zero worker injuries. The project is expected to be completed in October 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marquette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library Sep '16 Field of Dreams 1
Sawyer housing (Apr '16) Sep '16 rider 4
lookin for some old friends (Feb '11) Sep '16 rider 6
Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13) Jul '16 da yooperest yoop... 13
Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13) Dec '15 Friend 4
News The white hurricane, heavy snow and record heat (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sneaky Pete 2
unwanted neopets account (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
See all Marquette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marquette Forum Now

Marquette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marquette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Marquette, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,410 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,221

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC