Marquette Police arrest murder suspect with help of social media
Police used social media and text alerts this week to locate a man suspected of killing his girlfriend, a 53-year-old Marquette County woman. Darrell Gutzman, 51, was arrested early Thursday morning and later booked at the Marquette County Jail on the charge of open murder, according to Forsyth Township Police.
