Marquette Police arrest murder suspec...

Marquette Police arrest murder suspect with help of social media

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: MLive.com

Police used social media and text alerts this week to locate a man suspected of killing his girlfriend, a 53-year-old Marquette County woman. Darrell Gutzman, 51, was arrested early Thursday morning and later booked at the Marquette County Jail on the charge of open murder, according to Forsyth Township Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marquette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Author John Smolens to visit Bayliss Library Sep '16 Field of Dreams 1
Sawyer housing (Apr '16) Sep '16 rider 4
lookin for some old friends (Feb '11) Sep '16 rider 6
Anybody know Kelsey Coon? (Dec '13) Jul '16 da yooperest yoop... 13
Moving to Sawyer (Mar '13) Dec '15 Friend 4
News The white hurricane, heavy snow and record heat (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sneaky Pete 2
unwanted neopets account (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
See all Marquette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marquette Forum Now

Marquette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marquette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Marquette, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,960

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC