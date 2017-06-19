New flag donated to Marlow WWII veteran
MARLOW, OK A new American flag is now flying at the home of the WWII veteran who had his flag stolen from his Marlow home. Retired Master Sergeant Macel Bradford said he's flown a flag at his home for the last 25 years, but last weekend someone stole it from his house.
