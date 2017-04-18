Two people killed in separate Oklahoma wrecks, patrol reports
Kosemund was dead at the scene of a collision about 4:40 p.m. Monday on New Hope Road a half mile east of Fishmarket Road in Pink in Pottawatomie County, the patrol reports. Kosemund was driving west on New Hope Road and Masquas was eastbound when Kosemund went left of center and hit Masquas' vehicle.
Marlow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma/Cops Harassing women
|Mar 26
|FedUp
|1
|Police Harassment in Duncan, Oklahoma (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Got some gone
|15
|Duncan Clergy to attend enaugration in D.C.
|Jan '17
|Kenny Mason
|1
|Duncan is flush with white people (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Minority Democrat
|4
|Laid-off Oklahoma fracking employees may need r...
|Jan '17
|Bounty Hunter
|1
|COURTHOUSE closes Tuesday 12/27/16....WHY ?
|Jan '17
|Edward Ed Jones
|2
|Praise God for the rain (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Prayer Party
|2
