Two people killed in separate Oklahoma wrecks, patrol reports

Kosemund was dead at the scene of a collision about 4:40 p.m. Monday on New Hope Road a half mile east of Fishmarket Road in Pink in Pottawatomie County, the patrol reports. Kosemund was driving west on New Hope Road and Masquas was eastbound when Kosemund went left of center and hit Masquas' vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.