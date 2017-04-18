Church to help in wildfire relief efforts
A local group is headed to the wildfire disaster zone in Northwest Oklahoma to help a family who lost everything when the flames overtook their ranch. About 30 people from First Baptist Marlow will travel to the small town of Laverne next week to do what they can to help start the rebuilding process.
