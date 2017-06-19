Song of the Mountains
SONG OF THE MOUNTAINS showcases the best talents in bluegrass and old-time country music from the heart of the region where it all began. Performances are held at the beautifully restored Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smell those Dip Dogs!
|1 hr
|Spoonface
|93
|Drug dealers and meth heads in Smyth Co.
|2 hr
|Canttouchthis148
|6
|Quintero
|5 hr
|Linda
|4
|Karen Newman Pet Detective
|Sat
|Lucky Skaggs
|2
|Best boobs in Marion
|Fri
|Billy
|16
|Dip Dog
|Fri
|Bartholemu Sheets
|13
|Black label beer
|Fri
|Bartholemu Sheets
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC