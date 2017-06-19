EXCHANGE: Stables program heals veterans one ride at a time
When retired Army veteran Kevin MacDonald walked into Giant City Stables for the first time, it was because he got a phone call from the Marion VA wondering if he would be interested in participating in a pilot project. The project offered equine therapy to veterans suffering from PTSD and other mental health issues through Specialized Equine Services' therapeutic program, which was already in place at the stables.
