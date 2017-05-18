Veteran Town Hall to be held on SIUC campus
The event will take place on campus in the SIU Student Services Building Room 160 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Veterans, their family and caregivers as well as Community members are invited to join in an open and informal Town Hall discussion. The VA registration team will be present as well to assist any veteran that needs to enroll for VA services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The black jeep
|1 hr
|Chris
|7
|Sandra Delp
|4 hr
|Groundzero
|12
|Support your President
|11 hr
|DemoCrappy
|7
|Trump
|12 hr
|whistling Dixie
|28
|daniel and dema
|18 hr
|Terah
|2
|The Nervous Hospital
|23 hr
|Carl Childers
|5
|saltville medical center
|Thu
|Smyth local
|14
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC