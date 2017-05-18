Veteran Town Hall to be held on SIUC ...

Veteran Town Hall to be held on SIUC campus

18 hrs ago

The event will take place on campus in the SIU Student Services Building Room 160 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Veterans, their family and caregivers as well as Community members are invited to join in an open and informal Town Hall discussion. The VA registration team will be present as well to assist any veteran that needs to enroll for VA services.

