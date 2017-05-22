May 23rd: Veteran Town Hall

The Marion VA Medical Center in partnership with SIU will host a Veteran Town Hall on Tuesday May 23rdfrom 5:00pm - 7:00pm. This event will take place on campus in the SIU Student Services Building Room 160 located at 1263 Lincoln Drive Carbondale, IL 62901.

