May 23rd: Veteran Town Hall
The Marion VA Medical Center in partnership with SIU will host a Veteran Town Hall on Tuesday May 23rdfrom 5:00pm - 7:00pm. This event will take place on campus in the SIU Student Services Building Room 160 located at 1263 Lincoln Drive Carbondale, IL 62901.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 101.5 CIL-FM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sealed Indictment granted against Donald Trump
|2 hr
|Pyotr Levashov
|23
|snitch alert
|4 hr
|Smyth Joe
|11
|Akers
|4 hr
|Warrior
|5
|Police Corruption (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|Norman Bates
|45
|Beware Royal Mouldings
|6 hr
|Howard
|6
|Marion Long John Silvers closing. (Nov '16)
|6 hr
|Howard
|48
|D.Wyatt Jr.
|6 hr
|Howard
|22
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC