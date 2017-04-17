Song of the Mountains

Song of the Mountains

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: KISU-TV Pocatello

SONG OF THE MOUNTAINS showcases the best talents in bluegrass and old-time country music from the heart of the region where it all began. Performances are held at the beautifully restored Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sue 35 min Fres 5
Easter schedule 56 min Frog 7
Trump 1 hr Jess 2
Bryan Scott 1 hr Meetmeinthemeadows 4
Kim Parks 3 hr It did 4
Photographs of those with indictments 3 hr Yeah 23
Are U a Pervert? 3 hr what the 3
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Marion, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC