Marion VA warns of phone scam

Friday Apr 28

The Marion VA is warning veterans about a new phone scam. The VA says there is a fake number floating around for the Veterans Choice Program - which allows veterans to seek medical care outside of a VA facility if they have to travel too far or wait too long for care.

Comments made yesterday: 20,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,588

