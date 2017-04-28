Marion VA warns of phone scam
The Marion VA is warning veterans about a new phone scam. The VA says there is a fake number floating around for the Veterans Choice Program - which allows veterans to seek medical care outside of a VA facility if they have to travel too far or wait too long for care.
