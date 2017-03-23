Song of the Mountains

Song of the Mountains

SONG OF THE MOUNTAINS showcases the best talents in bluegrass and old-time country music from the heart of the region where it all began. Performances are held at the beautifully restored Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.

