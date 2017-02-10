Song Of The Mountains to be Virginia'...

Song Of The Mountains to be Virginia's official TV series

While there are several current television shows featuring live bluegrass music, including Bluegrass Underground and a number of programs on RFD-TV, one of the most popular is surely Song of the Mountains , the monthly concert series at Marion, Virginia's Lincoln Theatre. Recorded live each month and broadcast in a seasonal format on over 150 PBS affiliate stations throughout the country, it now reaches approximately 52 million viewers each year.

