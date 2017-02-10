Song Of The Mountains to be Virginia's official TV series

While there are several current television shows featuring live bluegrass music, including Bluegrass Underground and a number of programs on RFD-TV, one of the most popular is surely Song of the Mountains , the monthly concert series at Marion, Virginia's Lincoln Theatre. Recorded live each month and broadcast in a seasonal format on over 150 PBS affiliate stations throughout the country, it now reaches approximately 52 million viewers each year.

