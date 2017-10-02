Song of the Mountains

Song of the Mountains

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KISU-TV Pocatello

SONG OF THE MOUNTAINS showcases the best talents in bluegrass and old-time country music from the heart of the region where it all began. Performances are held at the beautifully restored Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keyair Leonard 13 min ASN 3
truth about snitches makes a post disappear 2 hr Lyon on ya back 16
Smiths Towing 3 hr whos your daddy 16
Michael Untiedt (Aug '10) 4 hr smart 31
Mr. Billings 4 hr hohu 9
Workplace in Atkins 4 hr Lisa 3
Lincoln theatre in melt down. (Mar '15) 4 hr In the know 51
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Smyth County was issued at February 11 at 10:26PM EST

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Marion, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,350 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC