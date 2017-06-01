Song of the Mountains

Song of the Mountains

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KISU-TV Pocatello

SONG OF THE MOUNTAINS showcases the best talents in bluegrass and old-time country music from the heart of the region where it all began. Performances are held at the beautifully restored Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Swingers in the area? 44 min Jaded 2
Hey be careful 1 hr James McFarland 3
Trump 1 hr James McFarland 192
david and candace gravely 2 hr karma 11
The Canes (Sep '15) 2 hr Joe Cane 8
Marion Long John Silvers closing. 3 hr Marion Momma 38
Why did Kaila Johnson and Roger Murray break up? 4 hr Laken 7
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
 

Marion, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,527

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC