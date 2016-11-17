9th Annual Janette Carter Gospel Show...

9th Annual Janette Carter Gospel Show, Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 17, 2016 Read more: Cybergrass

Sunday, November 20th, 2016, at 2:30 p.m., the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a special gospel concert by Carson Peters and Iron Mountain and Ronnie Williams and Friends. Tim White and Teddy Helton will be two of the musicians helping Ronnie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybergrass.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump 6 min well now 136
Sue 37 min Warriors 10
Where is she? 8 hr Freind of both 2 4
leslie surber taylor 9 hr Jodie 3
Question 9 hr Tom 2
Post your Verizon Horror Stories Here (May '13) 10 hr Tom 180
Daisy at the taco bell? 11 hr Cummer 32
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marion, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,673

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC