9th Annual Janette Carter Gospel Show, Sunday
Sunday, November 20th, 2016, at 2:30 p.m., the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a special gospel concert by Carson Peters and Iron Mountain and Ronnie Williams and Friends. Tim White and Teddy Helton will be two of the musicians helping Ronnie.
