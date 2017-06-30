New library director will continue pr...

New library director will continue predecessor's solid ideals

Read more: Salem News

Christopher Simmons, a 2006 graduate of Crestview High School, is replacing Lisa Rohrbaugh as library director, but he promises to continue her dedication to the community and promoting the library. he said.

