Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash, Marion
MARION, OH Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday, June 2, 2017 at 4:38 PM in the intersection of State Route 98 and Patton Pike in Claridon Township, Marion County. The crash involved a 2001 Dodge Ram truck driven by David Beatty, age 83 of Cardington and a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Justin Woodard, age 35 also of Cardington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know terra brewer
|Jun 1
|JKl
|4
|Terra brewer
|May 19
|Daddyd
|1
|Marion merchants baseball (May '15)
|May '17
|Rosebud
|3
|Marion Ohio USA (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|Agree
|29
|Frank perry former mayor
|Apr '17
|U got it
|12
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Quarry Park
|Feb '17
|Fish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC