Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash, Marion

MARION, OH Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday, June 2, 2017 at 4:38 PM in the intersection of State Route 98 and Patton Pike in Claridon Township, Marion County. The crash involved a 2001 Dodge Ram truck driven by David Beatty, age 83 of Cardington and a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Justin Woodard, age 35 also of Cardington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.