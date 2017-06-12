Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigati...

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash, Marion

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

MARION, OH Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday, June 2, 2017 at 4:38 PM in the intersection of State Route 98 and Patton Pike in Claridon Township, Marion County. The crash involved a 2001 Dodge Ram truck driven by David Beatty, age 83 of Cardington and a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Justin Woodard, age 35 also of Cardington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody know terra brewer Jun 1 JKl 4
Terra brewer May 19 Daddyd 1
Marion merchants baseball (May '15) May '17 Rosebud 3
Marion Ohio USA (Jun '14) Apr '17 Agree 29
Frank perry former mayor Apr '17 U got it 12
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
Quarry Park Feb '17 Fish 1
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Marion, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,000 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC