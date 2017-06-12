Marion police investigating homicide ...

Marion police investigating homicide of 81-year-old in his home

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Marion police are investigating as a homicide the death of an 81-year-old man found Wednesday night in his home on the city's southwest side. A family member called police to the 300 block of Uncapher Avenue just after 7 p.m..

