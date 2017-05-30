Life jackets, safety urged after seven central Ohio drownings in May
Wearing a life jacket can be the difference between life and death, experts said after a rash of drownings in central Ohio. “If people wore life jackets, more people would be alive today,” said Mike Miller, boating law administrator for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know terra brewer
|Thu
|JKl
|4
|Terra brewer
|May 19
|Daddyd
|1
|Marion merchants baseball (May '15)
|May 12
|Rosebud
|3
|Marion Ohio USA (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|Agree
|29
|Frank perry former mayor
|Apr '17
|U got it
|12
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Quarry Park
|Feb '17
|Fish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC