Female Arrested In Marion Homicide In...

Female Arrested In Marion Homicide Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

The Marion Combined Dispatch center recieved a 911 call at 7:03 PM. The caller stated that they discovered a family member who was covered in blood and did not appear to be breathing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody know terra brewer Jun 1 JKl 4
Terra brewer May '17 Daddyd 1
Marion merchants baseball (May '15) May '17 Rosebud 3
Marion Ohio USA (Jun '14) Apr '17 Agree 29
Frank perry former mayor Apr '17 U got it 12
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
Quarry Park Feb '17 Fish 1
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Marion, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,154 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC