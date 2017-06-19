Carter named Delaware Gazette editor
The Delaware Gazette newsroom is now under new leadership.Andrew Carter has been named editor of the newspaper, bringing with him 27 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism and public relations."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know terra brewer
|Jun 1
|JKl
|4
|Terra brewer
|May '17
|Daddyd
|1
|Marion merchants baseball (May '15)
|May '17
|Rosebud
|3
|Marion Ohio USA (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|Agree
|29
|Frank perry former mayor
|Apr '17
|U got it
|12
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Quarry Park
|Feb '17
|Fish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC