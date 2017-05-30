Teenager dies at Quarry Park in Marion

Teenager dies at Quarry Park in Marion

Saturday May 20 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Officials say they recovered the victim's body just before 6 p.m. after hours of rescue efforts at the park, which is located on Hillman-Ford Road on Marion's northwest side. Marion Police received a 911 call at 3:11 p.m. Saturday from a group of teenagers who had gone diving off the quarry's cliffs and feared one of their friends was drowning.

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

