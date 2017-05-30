Teenager dies at Quarry Park in Marion

Officials say they recovered the victim's body just before 6 p.m. after hours of rescue efforts at the park, which is located on Hillman-Ford Road on Marion's northwest side. Marion Police received a 911 call at 3:11 p.m. Saturday from a group of teenagers who had gone diving off the quarry's cliffs and feared one of their friends was drowning.

