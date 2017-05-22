One kayaker drowns, another presumed dead on Scioto near Marion
Authorities in Marion County say a kayaker drowned at a lowhead dam in the Scioto River southwest of Marion Monday, and a full-scale search is underway for his friend, who is also presumed drowned. Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey said that Tyler Webb, 29, and Raymond Williams, 28, were both experienced kayakers from Marion.
