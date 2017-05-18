Hackett Retires From CMOM To Devote Effort to Grand Carousel Fundraising
Former Memphis Mayor Richard C. Hackett is retiring as CEO of the Children's Museum of Memphis in June to devote his attention to fundraising for the institution he helped create 30 years ago. Hackett became leader of the museum in 2006.
