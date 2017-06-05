Gun-rights advocate says change comes from incremental lawsuits
The new state law that gives colleges and universities the option to allow concealed weapons on their campuses hasn't caused many Ohio schools to change their policies. Most still ban firearms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know terra brewer
|Jun 1
|JKl
|4
|Terra brewer
|May 19
|Daddyd
|1
|Marion merchants baseball (May '15)
|May 12
|Rosebud
|3
|Marion Ohio USA (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|Agree
|29
|Frank perry former mayor
|Apr '17
|U got it
|12
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Quarry Park
|Feb '17
|Fish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC