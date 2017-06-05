Gun-rights advocate says change comes...

Gun-rights advocate says change comes from incremental lawsuits

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The new state law that gives colleges and universities the option to allow concealed weapons on their campuses hasn't caused many Ohio schools to change their policies. Most still ban firearms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody know terra brewer Jun 1 JKl 4
Terra brewer May 19 Daddyd 1
Marion merchants baseball (May '15) May 12 Rosebud 3
Marion Ohio USA (Jun '14) Apr '17 Agree 29
Frank perry former mayor Apr '17 U got it 12
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
Quarry Park Feb '17 Fish 1
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Marion, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC