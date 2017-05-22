BOE workshop well attended

BOE workshop well attended

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

The Delaware County Board of Elections presented the first Candidate and Issue Workshop to 34 people Tuesday night with the goal of helping them through the petition process."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terra brewer May 19 Daddyd 1
Marion merchants baseball (May '15) May 12 Rosebud 3
Marion Ohio USA (Jun '14) Apr 25 Agree 29
Frank perry former mayor Apr '17 U got it 12
Anybody know terra brewer Mar '17 Grammar Watch 51 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
Quarry Park Feb '17 Fish 1
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Marion, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,195 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC