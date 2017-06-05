Art lovers flock downtown

Art lovers flock downtown

Sunday May 21 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

It was a beautiful day Saturday afternoon as art lovers wandered around vendors' tents gazing at the many creative items for sale at the 44th Delaware Arts Festival.According to festival officials, the event draws approximately 10,000 people downtown each May.Dorothy Clutter said she and her husband, Jack, own Clutter Baskets and Caning.

