Serious Accident In Marion County Sends Four To Hospital

MARION, OH Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 2:47 p.m. on US 23 at CR 195 in Marion County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2011 silver Chevrolet Silverado and a maroon 2016 Chrysler Town and Country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.