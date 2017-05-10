Serious Accident In Marion County Sends Four To Hospital
MARION, OH Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 2:47 p.m. on US 23 at CR 195 in Marion County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2011 silver Chevrolet Silverado and a maroon 2016 Chrysler Town and Country.
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marion merchants baseball (May '15)
|Fri
|Rosebud
|3
|Marion Ohio USA (Jun '14)
|Apr 25
|Agree
|29
|Frank perry former mayor
|Apr 15
|U got it
|12
|Anybody know terra brewer
|Mar '17
|Grammar Watch 51
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Quarry Park
|Feb '17
|Fish
|1
|igs energy scam (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|cmhtaz1979
|21
