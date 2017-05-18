Ontario HS Hosts 6th Annual D-Feet Diabetes 5K Event
The 6th Annual D-Feet Diabetes 5K was held on Sunday, and the great weather brought a great crowd. The event was held at Ontario High School, and was sponsored in part by offices from Ohio Health.
