National Arbor Day Foundation Names Mansfield Tree City USA

Mayor Tim Theaker is pleased to announce that the National Arbor Day Foundation has named the City of Mansfield a "Tree City USA" for the 22nd consecutive year. To receive this award, a community and its Shade Tree Commission must demonstrate a commitment to implementing a sound urban forestry policy.

