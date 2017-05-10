Facial reconstruction made to help ID...

Facial reconstruction made to help ID remains found in 1989

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Whiznews.com

Authorities hope a facial reconstruction by a forensic artist can help identify skeletal remains found in an Ohio creek nearly 28 years ago. The remains of an unidentified man were found in Flat Rock Run Creek in Marion County on July 19, 1989.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marion merchants baseball (May '15) Fri Rosebud 3
Marion Ohio USA (Jun '14) Apr 25 Agree 29
Frank perry former mayor Apr 15 U got it 12
Anybody know terra brewer Mar '17 Grammar Watch 51 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
Quarry Park Feb '17 Fish 1
igs energy scam (Feb '09) Feb '17 cmhtaz1979 21
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Marion, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC