Area student wins Fourth District Con...

Area student wins Fourth District Congressional Art Contest

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Lehman senior Seth Brown of Sidney won first place in the Fourth District of Ohio's 2017 Congressional Art Competition. His winning piece, "Self-portrait montage," will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol along with other winning artwork from around the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marion merchants baseball (May '15) Fri Rosebud 3
Marion Ohio USA (Jun '14) Apr 25 Agree 29
Frank perry former mayor Apr 15 U got it 12
Anybody know terra brewer Mar '17 Grammar Watch 51 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
Quarry Park Feb '17 Fish 1
igs energy scam (Feb '09) Feb '17 cmhtaz1979 21
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Marion, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC