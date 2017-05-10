Area student wins Fourth District Congressional Art Contest
Lehman senior Seth Brown of Sidney won first place in the Fourth District of Ohio's 2017 Congressional Art Competition. His winning piece, "Self-portrait montage," will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol along with other winning artwork from around the country.
