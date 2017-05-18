1,000 Free Shoes Given To Children Brings Community Together
Marion County Children Services, The Boys and Girls Club, Sketcher's, and Scioto Shoe Mart partnered together to make the day of hundreds of children. Sketcher's donated 1,000 pairs of shoes to be donated to any children who attended The Pinwheel Play Day this Saturday at Marion County Children Services.
