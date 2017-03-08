Delaware County Grand Jury issues ind...

Delaware County Grand Jury issues indictments

A Delaware County Grand Jury issued a number of indictments Friday.Individuals indicted by the grand jury include:Crystal G. Farley, of Galena, on a count of felonious assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; one count of harassment by inmate, a third-degree felony; two counts of assault, fourth-degree felonies; resisting arrest, a first-degree ... (more)

